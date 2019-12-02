Katima Mulilo abattoir expected to be operational in February next year

The Meat Board started the process of appointing contractors responsible for the repairs, replacement and maintenance of equipment at the Katima Mulilo export abattoir, aiming to start experimental slaughtering at the abattoir beginning February 2020

The project is jointly managed by consulting engineers of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication, the Meat Board and Meatco.

According to the Meat Board, the component that is given priority attention is the cooling systems of the abattoir. Meat Board was appointed to administer the project after concerns were raised of mismanagement by the previous contractor, cost cutting and the need of beef producers from the Zambezi who have not had a formal market for marketing their products for the last 5 years.

The Meat Board further noted with regular occurrence of Foot-and-Mouth disease in the region, equipment is tested to cook beef products on a consumer acceptable basis that concurs with recommendations of the International Animal Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, the board visited the Oshakati export abattoir, AMTA Fresh produce Hub/Market and the Ongwediva meat processing plant which is still under construction.