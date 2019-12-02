Select Page

The US Embassy accredited as observers for forthcoming elections

Posted by | Nov 26, 2019 |

The US Embassy accredited as observers for forthcoming elections

The United States Embassy and representatives will celebrate Namibia’s democratic traditions as accredited observers at the polls scheduled for Wednesday, 27 November.

U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson in a statement Monday said Namibia’s Electoral Commission (ECN) formally accredited the U.S. Embassy to observe the elections, along with other foreign missions, international organizations, and local organizations.

Johnson said participating in the electoral observation mission is a way to show support for Namibia’s election and join Namibia in celebrating its commitment to participatory democracy.

“As in the United States, election observation is an integral part of the electoral process, enhancing transparency and credibility,” she added.

Johnson and representatives from the U.S. Embassy will travel throughout Namibia on election day to observe polling stations.

Meanwhile, many polling stations in Namibia will begin the day at 6:00 a.m where a pre-opening check of voting procedures will take place.

The U.S. Embassy was one of several foreign missions and organizations also accredited to observe Namibia’s 2014 elections.

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

New DRC President to make maiden visit to Namibia

New DRC President to make maiden visit to Namibia

26 February 2019

Omeya welcomes its famous designer, Matkovich, with lush greens and smooth fairways

Omeya welcomes its famous designer, Matkovich, with lush greens and smooth fairways

20 April 2018

Namibia ranked as the most liberal African state

Namibia ranked as the most liberal African state

10 January 2017

Minister of Presidential Affairs relieved of duties due to ill-health

Minister of Presidential Affairs relieved of duties due to ill-health

22 February 2018