Upcoming 38th SADC Summit programme announced

The 38th Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will take place from 17 to 18 August in Windhoek.

The event will run under the theme “Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development”, according to a media advisory made this week by Ministry of Information and Communication Technology.

Currently members of the media who will be covering the meetings have been invited by the ministry to apply for accreditation to the Ministry of Information Directorate of Media Affairs.

The Ministry in the statement also announced that the Summit and preceding meetings will be held at Safari Court Hotel and Conference Centre, as of 9 to 18 August.

Meanwhile, the Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government official opening ceremony followed by closed session will take place on 17 August, while a closed session of Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government will take place on 18 August followed by closing ceremony.

The Information Ministry said that on the closing day, a reading of the Communiques by SADC Executive Secretary will take place as well as a post Summit media briefing by SADC Chairperson, H.E President Dr Hage Geingob.