Local diplomats to polish their skills in India

Posted by | Nov 25, 2019 |

The Foreign Service Institute (FSI) of India will host 20 local diplomats during a two week special course beginning on 1 December, to further hone their diplomatic skills in India.

The Indian High Commission in a statement said that the diplomats will learn more about the standard tools of diplomacy such as public speaking, diplomatic protocol, negotiation skills, diplomatic communications, multi-lateralism, international law and economic diplomacy by eminent experts and practitioners.

“They will also get an inside view of the functioning of Indian diplomacy through meetings with senior officials and visits to key institutions and there will also be sessions on topical issues such as agriculture and food security, International Solar Alliance, UN, climate change, and international environmental issues,” they added.

FSI is India’s premier training institution that has trained diplomats of India as also of a large number of partner countries since 1986 and it has a Memorandum of Understanding for mutual cooperation with Namibia’s Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation since 2005.

Caption: H.E Prashant Agrawal, High Commissioner of India with Namibia diplomats who will be visiting India for specialised training along with Rebecca Iyambo, Deputy Executive Director of the Ministry of International Relations Cooperation.

 

