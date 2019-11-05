Okahandja Park, Havana informal settlementments get electricity

The Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Peya Mushelenga, last week inaugurated an electrification project valued around N$13 million in Windhoek’s informal settlements of Okahandja Park and Havana.

The inauguration of the project which covers 1200 houses is a clear sign that Namibia is moving to the status of complete need-based infrastructure development for its cities, Mushelenga said at the event.

“The successful and timely completion of this electrification project has therefore brought, smiles on the faces of many residents of Windhoek living in these areas,” he added, noting how electricity impacts positively on the lives of learners and students.

“The extension of energy infrastructure to these areas will eliminate the danger of fire caused candle lights, a type of misfortune that has left many families in destitute,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Namibia’s Electricity Control Board CEO, Foibe Namene said while the country’s National Electrification rate stands at 45%, the urban electrification rate stands at 66 and rural electrification rate at 11%

“The City of Windhoek’s urban electrification rate is at 64 % and the peri-urban electrification rate is 62%,” she said, adding that the statistics demonstrate the need and drive to connect everyone to the grid.

Namene said the regulator is looking into amending the distribution and supply license condition on rural electrification targets from 25 to 40 % by the year 2021.

“A policy is now being developed on rural electrification and thereafter funding mechanisms will be developed by the mid-next year,” she added.

Meanwhile, Windhoek’s Mayor, Muesee Kazapua said phase 2 to electrify 1000 houses more, for the financial year 2019/2020 is envisaged to be completed by June 2020.