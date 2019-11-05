2013 Young Businesswoman of the Year continues to grow, bags prestigious IPM CEO of the Year accolade

The recipient of the Namibian Young Businesswoman of the Year award 2013, Natasja Beyleveld bagged the Institute of People Management (IPM) CEO of the Year award this week at an event held in Windhoek.

The IPM award is bestowed to the CEO that was recognised for being an ambassador in promoting strategic people management in the executive community.

According to the President of the Institute of People Management and Human Resources Executive at MTC Namibia, Tim Ekandjo, by offering this award, they encourage leaders to have a people-centric approach in their leadership style, in order to excel in business.

Apart from being the recipient of the Namibian Young Business Woman of the Year 2013, Beyleveld is also the Sam Nuyoma Woman Innovator of the Year 2014, amongst others.

Upon receiving the IPM award, Beyleveld, who is the CEO of NaMedia, stated that leadership is not about motivating people to win but about inspiring, and proving that they will be the person that will help them get there.

“Our NaMedia clients are the leaders that we admire; they show up, they support local businesses, and they nurture true engagements, and the ‘true moments’ of ongoing success stories. It’s seeing each other truthfully, and climbing these mountains at times with injuries, and always with the scars to prove that we’ve made it. And at the end, we show off our scars to each other, and just maybe we have the guts to laugh about it,” Beyleveld said.

She further encouraged other women in leadership to find what is authenticity and work with it, not against it, adding they are not partaking in a people-pleasing competition, but will be held accountable for being good or bad listeners.

“Namibia has flourishing platforms for public communications, and our leaders should listen, and speak to guide this vision and purpose of developing our youth and growing our country. We can fight, we can disagree, but we are members of the same team – we can not afford to be divided, or to encourage ego-platforms and teams shouting at each other but not towards the truth. Let’s find what works together, and then throw some ropes to each other in the process,” she added.