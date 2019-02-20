Telecom announces its continued support for the projects of the Businesswomen Club

The Head of Telecom Namibia’s Corporate Communication and Public Relations department, Oiva Angula, announced last week at a breakfast meeting of the Economist Businesswomen Club, that the club’s projects will be supported financially by the telecommunications company for another year.

The club runs a number of projects to promote the role of women in business. Its longest running project, the flagship Namibian Businesswoman of the Year awards, has been running since 1994. This is followed by the Businesswomen Conference in the North, another annual project which has been running for almost twenty years.

The Katuka Mentorship programme, started by a former Namibian Businesswoman of the Year, Lena Markus, is also approaching the twenty-year mark. This programme has seen hundreds of younger women complete the year-long mentoring programme as mentees, many of them later rising to top management in their respective organisations. Several of Katuka’s current mentors joined the programme years ago as mentees.

On a more social level, the club holds a regular breakfast meeting in Windhoek where its diverse members meet, usually to listen to the inspirational message of an experienced professional woman or businesswoman, or to participate in various promotions of the club’s commercial supporters.

The budget to run all these projects successfully comes to around N$1 million per year. More than half of this amount must be raised by the club itself through fundraisers and ticket sales for the major events. Roughly N$550,000 is raised annually in this way, with the remaining N$450,000 contributed by the club’s main sponsors.

The sponsors comprise Telecom Namibia, Bank Windhoek, Standard Bank, Jaguar Windhoek and the Coca-Cola brand. Telecom is by far the biggest supporter.

Its involvement with the club’s projects started more than eighteen years ago when it first supported the activities of the Katuka Mentorship programme. Over the years, its financial support has grown and in 2005 it became the biggest single sponsor for the first time for all the club’s projects. Ever since, it has remained at the top of the sponsor list, with many other sponsoring companies coming and going.

Mr Angula announced that the Telecom sponsorship for 2019 amounts to an unprecedented N$276,713 reflecting the high regard Telecom has for structured initiatives that continue to benefit women.

Marketing Manager and partner of the Economist, Desèré Lundon-Muller who also serves as the club chairperson, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Telecom Namibia, and in particular to Mr Angula for always promoting the club’s activities through its substantial financial support.

At last week’s breakfast meeting where Mr Angula made the announcement, club patron Ms Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi addressed the members on the issue of adversity, the impact of the current recession, and how to manage through these turbulent times.

Caption: Celebrating Telecom Namibia’s substantial support for the projects of the Economist Businesswomen Club, from the left, the current Namibian Businesswoman of the Year, Nangula Kauluma, the Head of Telecom’s Corporate Communications and Public Relations, Oiva Angula, the club chairperson and Marketing Manager of the Economist, Desèré Lundon-Muller and the club’s patron, Presidential Advisor Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi.