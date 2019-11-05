Select Page

Suzy Eises to launch personal website

Nov 7, 2019

Jazz Saxophonist, composer and music instructor, Suzy Eises will officially launch her website on 13 November, at Avani Stratos from 18:30 until 21:00,entrance is absolutely free for anyone.

Suzy, who will be joined by Mitch the comedian as the master of ceremonies, has invited all music lovers and supporters to an evening of beautiful music with memorable supporting acts.

She said her fans will be able to stay in touch with her band, follow her travels across the globe and catch up on new regular updates.

“From my whereabouts, events, performance schedule, exclusive video and audio, we aim to make it easy to stay connected with me,” she emphasised.

Suzy highlighted that at the launch guests are welcome to have a chat with her, ask her a few questions and take some photos. “I would love to get to know all those who enjoy the music I create, share and perform,” she concluded.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

