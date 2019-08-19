Select Page

Second edition of Hop Heads craft beer festival to grace Windhoek

Around 2000 people are expected to throng the Hop Heads craft beer festival slated for 7 September at the Trustco United Sports field in Olympia, Hashtag Events Coordinator, Tina Nangolo said.

The festival is a platform for customers to experience, indulge and gain an appreciation for a limited selection of craft beverages, Nangolo said.

The event offers a spectacular craft beverage experience from a few of the best brewers around Namibia and South Africa, who will also showcase unique flavors and host the very best selections among beers, gins, brandy’s and bespoke mixers, Nangolo added.

“Although the focus is placed on the unique beverage experience, the event was introduced for families and friends of all ages to come and enjoy a day out and also try the delicious array of gourmet meals,” she added.

According to Nangolo, the event also will also feature popular competitions like beer pong as well as live entertainment from local and South African artists.

Meanwhile, the event will feature the following selection of craft beverages, including products such as Camelthorn, Namib Dunes, Tholch brew, Skeleton Coast brewery, Desolate gin, Stillhouse gin, accompanied by some of the best breweries in South Africa, such as CBC, Boston, Darling brew, Wilderer, Musgrave gin, as well as Fitch & Leed.

The inaugural festival which was launched last year managed to attract nearly 1300 people, Nangolo said.

 

