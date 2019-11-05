Brave Warriors raring to face Zambia in Dr. Geingob Cup

NFA- The local-based Tafel Lager Brave Warriors are ready and eager to take on Zambia and do their best to retain the Dr. Hage Geingob Cup that the team have won for the past two editions and fight for places in the FIFA World Cup and CAF AFCON qualifiers set for next week.

Namibia and Zambia will renew their football rivalry on Saturday, 15h00 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

“These players again have come a long way this year. I have the honor to coach this league-less boys who are only determined to do what they can do best, play football and on Saturday, they have to prove that they have what it takes to win this Cup. The team have won the last two editions with a mixture of local-based and foreign-based professionals and now it’s time only for local lads to shine. I want to see these boys’ confidence boasted even further”, said Samaria after the local-based players qualified for the 2020 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) Finals to be played in Cameroon in January.

The coach added that apart from the local guys, professional footballer Benson Shilongo is training with the team, as he forms part of the full team to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad at home on 13 November, 17h00, and then travel for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 qualifiers at Guinea on 17 November 2019.

“The local boys also have to push for places for the World and AFCON qualifiers next week and that makes for an interesting game on Saturday against Zambia. We have a lot of talent, I have said this before and it can only get better if well managed”, stated Samaria.

Gates will open at 10H00 and the spectators can expect to witness the Clash of the Legends when former Football legends battle it out on the pitch at 13h00, MTC Legends vs NBL Legends as well as the U/17 Youth League Challenge between Swallows FC vs Windhoek City FC at 11h00.

There will also be live performances by Sunny Boy, Top Cheri, T-Boss & Staika and Rizeana.

The cost of tickets bought beforehand are N$20 each from Web-tickets Namibia at all Pick n Pay’s country wide and at Football House in Katutura and spectators will be charged N$ 50 at the gate.