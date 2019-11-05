Corridor development remains fundamental and beneficial despite Africa’s trade challenges – official

In a time that Namibia joins the rest of the continent in creating an interlinked, stronger Africa through the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, cross border transport corridors are the crucial link that will open the gateways to the movement of goods.

Speaking at the African Ports and Rail Evolution in Durban recently, WBCG’s CEO, Hippy Tjivikua said that despite Africa’s trade challenges, corridor development remain fundamental and beneficial.

“Developing more transport corridors on the continent will provide increased trade-route options into new markets, which in turn enhances regional and continental competitiveness”, he said.

“Dedicated focus by all member countries on the harmonisation of procedures and systems across the continent, as well as improvement on matters pertaining to safety, security and the eradication of corrupt practices, will see reduced supply chain costs and faster transit times”.

Tjivikua updated the conference delegates on Namibia’s progress of the region’s newest logistics hub.

The various infrastructure developments in road, rail and port were highlighted along with the country’s procedural and capacity building developments.

According to Tjivikua, WBCG remains steadfast in its efforts to promote the Walvis Bay corridors and has called for the continuation of effective coordination of various stakeholders to maximise inter-regional trade.