Theatre play dealing with love, loss and life in the coloured community to stage at NTN this week

The National Theatre of Namibia will stage an Afrikaans play titled ‘Die Stoep’, written and directed by Jonathan Sasha at its Backstage theatre from 31 October to 2 November.

Sasha’s theatre debut uses stories and characters within the Coloured and Baster communities to highlight life, love and loss as well as alcohol abuse as a mental illness within this communities. The play is produced under its Theatre Zone project under the mentorship of Tanya Terblanche.

Despite dealing with serious social issues, Sasha has incorporated comic relief in the play and believes that this is a key component in the play.

“In the Coloured community, we laugh through our pain. Comedy is our therapy and I wanted to use that element to bring these themes to life so that the actors and the audience can resonate with it on a deeper level,” Sasha said.

According to Sasha, the original music by cast member and musical director Vernon Sawyers is one of the most amazing elements and will have the audience on an emotional rollercoaster, adding that the set is something everyone can resonate with as it is a typical Coloured home complete with the broken down car.

“Although this is a play written from a Coloured perspective and telling a Coloured story, these topics are found in every single household in the country. I really want the Coloured and Basters to come and support, but I want all different tribes to come to watch and open themselves up to learning about often-sidelined people,” Sasha said.

General tickets are N$80 and Student/Senior Citizen tickets are N$50, available at Computicket outlets nationwide.

Caption: Novice playwright and director of ‘Die Stoep’, Jonathan Sasha (Image: AM Photography).