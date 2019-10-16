Kunene’s farming community gets lifeline – Ehirovipuka Conservancy purchases 353 bales of lucerne

Drought stricken farmers in the Kunene Region will breathe a sigh of relief following the procurement of 353 bales of lucerne worth N$70,000 by the Ehirovipuka Conservancy this week.

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET) in a statement this week commended the Ehirovipuka Conservancy for this noble initiative aimed at assisting the community members in that conservancy in dealing with the impacts of the current drought.

“The initiative identifies and prioritises community needs and upholds the principles of our Community Based Natural Resources Management programme which centres around creating benefits to communities,” said MET spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda in the issued statement.

According to Muyunda this is not the first time this conservancy has intervened in crucial issues affecting its members through their benefit sharing programme.

“The conservancy has in the past assisted in the construction of infrastructure to enhance education and learning such as mobiles schools, dining hall and kindergartens amongst others,” he added.

Muyunda said the ministry is happy that some conservancies are delivering to the main objectives of the community programme and truly contribute to the wellbeing of our people.

Through this gesture, the ministry has since called upon all the other conservancies to emulate the example of Ehipukiro so as to keep on improving not only the conservancy programme but people’s lives.

The chairperson of the conservancy Meundju Muzuma said, “we understand the importance of livestock farming for members of our conservancy, we also understand the severity and impact of the current drought situation on these farmers”.

He added that the conservancy is happy to be a position to assist and compliment government intervention to mitigate the effects of drought

Currently the Ehipukiro Conservancy has 488 members.