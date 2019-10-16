Select Page

Kalactive to feature at Night Under the Stars

Oct 25, 2019

A trio of high school friends, who formed a music group know as Kalactive, will feature on the Night Under the Stars (NUTS) stage on 1 November at 19:00 at the Goethe-Institut Namibia Tickets will go for N$20.

Kalactive is made up of Raymond Mupfumira, singer and instrumentalist, I Am King, on saxophone and decks and Mutsa Lairdam, on keyboard and synthesizer.

Raymond said they are looking forward to bringing people together through music that has developed since they met during high school in Zimbabwe.

“We came together in Namibia from Zimbabwe and decided to finally form the trio, if not not, when?” he added.

Mutsa said regards himself as a multi-instrumentalist as he can play the bass guitar, Cajon, Djembe, marimba, mbira and keyboard to produce a unique sound that combines the synth-bass and piano sound.

“My inspiration comes from exploring the music and arts of other cultures, while remaining true to his own, which has had the us work with a diverse set of musicians,” he explained.

I Am King stated that it is difficult to describe their genre as they produce a diverse set of sound, where more than 80% of the tracks will be original and performed in an interactive way to produce another brand new sound with the audience.

“I believe there is no limit to culture and I embrace the sounds of artist that combine traditional beats with modern and western electro sounds to produce something unique and interesting,” he emphasised.

Kalactive has worked with many artist and this edition of NUTS will feature a few of them to have develop their sounds on stage and provide the audience with a buffet of sound and interactive experience.

 

