Zim Ambassador to Namibia calls for removal of economic sanctions

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Namibia, Rofina Chikava has reiterated that the imposition of unjustified sanctions by the west were an uncalled reaction in response to the Zimbabwe’s redistributive Land Reform Program in 2000.

The official said this in a statement this week issued the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, ahead of the scheduled 25 October Anti-Sanction Day in line with the SADC Declaration made during the 39th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit in August in Tanzania to call on the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

“Although the European Union has lifted much of its sanctions in 2014, political sanctions against some senior government officials, service chiefs and key industries remain in place,” she added.

According to Chikava, Zimbabwe’s productive sector has found it very difficult to operate, companies which used to get lines of credit or to borrow offshore funding are no longer able to do so.

“The sanctions have impact on everything, the term ‘targeted sanctions’ is not true, because everyone is affected the rich, the poor, young, old, healthy and sick,” she added.

“I therefore, call upon those who imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe to immediately remove the sanctions to enable Zimbabwe to move forward after 19 years of these uncalled for sanctions,” she said

Chikava, meanwhile acknowledged the support Zimbabwe receives from Namibia and in particular the President, HE Hage Geingob and his Cabinet for always calling for the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe at every international fora attended.

Before the sanctions, Zimbabwe, had a well-developed input support on manufacturing and processing industries, and now because of lack of lines of credit and investments, the industries find it difficult to retool and invest in new technology, she said.