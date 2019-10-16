Namibia-Cuba-Venezuela to bridge cultures through film festival

The City of Windhoek municipality in collaboration with the Embassies of Venezuela and Cuba, kicked off a film festival titled Namibia-Cuba-Venezuela (NAMCUVE) on Monday evening in Windhoek.

The four days film festival which will be free of charge will showcase Namibian, Cuban and Venezuelan films, the City authorities said.

According to CoW, the films will be screened at three different municipal community centers in the informal areas namely: Nathaniel Maxuilili, Onghuo ye Pongo and Ombili Community Centers.

At the official launch, guests got a sneak peek of the local film “Coming Home” – showing at the Onghuo Ye Pongo center on Wednesday as one of Namibia’s contributions to the festival.

The aim of the maiden festival is to strengthen cultural exchange and people-to-people connections between Namibia, Cuba, and Venezuela.