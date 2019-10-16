Select Page

Namibia-Cuba-Venezuela to bridge cultures through film festival

Posted by | Oct 22, 2019 |

Namibia-Cuba-Venezuela to bridge cultures through film festival

The City of Windhoek municipality in collaboration with the Embassies of Venezuela and Cuba, kicked off a film festival titled Namibia-Cuba-Venezuela (NAMCUVE) on Monday evening in Windhoek.

The four days film festival which will be free of charge will showcase Namibian, Cuban and Venezuelan films, the City authorities said.

According to CoW, the films will be screened at three different municipal community centers in the informal areas namely: Nathaniel Maxuilili, Onghuo ye Pongo and Ombili Community Centers.

At the official launch, guests got a sneak peek of the local film “Coming Home” – showing at the Onghuo Ye Pongo center on Wednesday as one of Namibia’s contributions to the festival.

The aim of the maiden festival is to strengthen cultural exchange and people-to-people connections between Namibia, Cuba, and Venezuela.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

MTC to give free data to customers affected during Easter Monday’s technical glitch

MTC to give free data to customers affected during Easter Monday’s technical glitch

4 April 2018

Local Start-up Festival to nurture upcoming entrepreneurs

Local Start-up Festival to nurture upcoming entrepreneurs

29 May 2017

Namibia considers withdrawing from the global wildlife trade convention amid foiled efforts to ease rhino trade

Namibia considers withdrawing from the global wildlife trade convention amid foiled efforts to ease rhino trade

29 August 2019

Import ban on mahangu, white maize cereals lifted as drought sets in

Import ban on mahangu, white maize cereals lifted as drought sets in

4 June 2019