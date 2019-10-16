Select Page

Local journo invited to the German Jazz Festival

Posted by | Oct 17, 2019 |

Entertainment journalist Michael Kayunde will participate in an information tour to Germany from 21 to 27 October in Berlin, Darmstadt and Frankfurt as part of Germany Visitors Programme.

The tour will focus on ‘Jazz from Germany’, in connection with a visit of the 50th German Jazz Festival in Frankfurt.

The German Embassy said the tour will give an insight into the German Jazz scene with an overview of the conditions for support, copyright and music education.

“Together with other journalist from different countries, Kayunde will meet artists and key players in the field of Jazz in Berlin as well as representatives of the XJAZZ Festival and Jazzfest Berlin and the German jazz association,” they explained.

The Embassy highlighted that a visit to the Jazzinstitut Darmstadt, which has the biggest public jazz archive in Europe, is also on the busy programme.

“Various network meetings will also take place as well as a visit to the 50th German Jazz festival in Frankfurt and to the ‘Hessischer Rundfunk’ broadcasting company,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

