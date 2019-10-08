Pick n Pay, Union enter into three-year substantive wage agreement

Pick n Pay Namibia and Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union entered into a three-year substantive wage agreement on behalf of the bargaining unit at PnP Namibia (Grades 1 – 6A) on last week.

Effective 1 July 2019, the agreement will see 1860 PnP Namibia employees receive a wage increment of 6% in the first year (1 July 2019 – 30 June 2020); 6.5% increase in the 2nd year (1 July 2020 – 30 June 2021), and 7% in the third year (1 July 2021 – 30 June 2022) for both permanent employees as well as Permanent Variable Time employees.

“Although it took a bit longer than expected to get to an amicable agreement, with negotiations having started in April already, we are happy that we could reach a place where both parties are happy and comfortable with the outcome,” PnP Namibia’s Human Capital Manager, Adri Erwee said.

Transport allowance for both permanent and PVT employees, as well as housing allowance for permanent employees also form part of the agreement, while a 13th cheque equal to one month’s pensionable salary is guaranteed.

“l would like to first and foremost thank the negotiation team for the spirit of commitment, dedication and hard work shown during these negotiations. This process and agreement signed, simply strengthened the relationship, peace and harmony for the next three years,” the Unions’ National Education Coordinator, Lister Tawana said.

O&L Group Manager: Human Capital, Johannes Kangandjera also stressed that as of 1 November 2019, the O&L Group is rolling out a Medical Aid scheme that covers all employees in the bargaining unit of the group, paid fully by the company.

“We understand that the current tough economic climate is not only affecting our business but also our hard-working employees, and have thus committed ourselves to these wage increases and embarked on the Medical Aid initiative, because we care about the wellbeing of our most valued asset, our employees,” Kangandjera said.