Botswana Dry port expands its services at Port of Walvis Bay

The Botswana Dry port which is managed by Sea Rail Botswana is undergoing a facelift at its premises at the Port of Walvis Bay, in order to handle a variety of cargo translating into better service delivery.

The Dry Port is currently in the process of upgrading its facilities and will soon commission 40 reefer plug points at the end of this month. The commissioning of these reefer points is in line with the dry port’s vision of being a one stop shop for all its users. A reefer containers are used to transport temperature controlled cargoes such as fruits, meat, fish, seafood, vegetables and dairy.

“The dry port is here to not only serve a wide customer base but more importantly to compliment the Namibian Government’s efforts in becoming a logistics hub for SADC. All these envisaged developments came as a result of the good working relationship enjoyed by Namport and us,” Botswana Dry Port Manager, Derick Mokgatle said.

The relationship between Botswana and Namport was birthed out of an agreement which was signed between the Namibian and Botswana’s governments through the Ministry of Works and Transport in 2009.

As a SADC member, Namibia has entered into agreements with Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe to avail these three land-linked countries a portion of land at the Port of Walvis Bay to enable them to conduct sea-borne trade.