Sixth session of Dr. Theo-Ben Gurirab lecture set for Wednesday

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO), in collaboration with the Indian High Commission are scheduled to host the 6th session of the Dr. Theo-Ben Gurirab Lecture on 02 October at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) Main Campus(Auditorium) at 18:00hrs.

The series of lectures aims to inform the general public and stakeholders about contemporary international relations and cooperation issues, as well as to analyse the impact that global issues have on the country’s national development programmes and its peace and stability.

In addition, it aims at involving the pubic on taking an interest in and shaping the policy on international relations and cooperation of Namibia.

Meanwhile the 6th session of the Dr. Theo-Ben Gurirab Lecture will run under the THEME: “150 years: celebration of the vision of Mahatma Gandhi.”