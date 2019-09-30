Oncology family room at Central Hospital gets facelift

The Oncology Room at the Windhoek Central Hospital was recently refurnished with brand new furniture, appliances, educational books and games through the Agra’s Staff Initiative Fund.

Christo van Wyk, Chairperson of the Fund, stated that the Fund committee wanted the room to feel like ‘a home away from home’ for the patients when recuperating and urged the Management to safeguard the room.

“Health remains one of the priority areas in Namibia. The Central Hospital Oncology Ward plays a pivotal role in providing qualified health services for its patients. The Renovation of the Oncology Family room enables patients to have a home away from home when they are recuperating. The room took approximately 4 months to complete and has been furnished with a brand new TV and DVD, Computer, furniture, fridge, white board, books and many other items that will make the patients hospital experience pleasant,” van Wyk said.

The Fund is sustained with donations from Agra employees who feel strongly about making a difference in the Namibian community.

Caption: Renovated Oncology family room.