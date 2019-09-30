61st Windhoek Oktoberfest expected to be bigger and better

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) has after years of being one of the main sponsors of the annual Windhoek Oktoberfest, taken full ownership of the event, and as such promises a bigger and better festival.

This announcement was made at the official launch of the 61st Windhoek Oktoberfest last week.

The Windhoek Oktoberfest has proven to be a much anticipated cultural event on the annual calendar of both local and international Oktoberfest goers.

Scheduled for the weekend of 25 to26 October, this year’s festival is preparing for a crowd even bigger than the 6,670 people hosted in 2018.

While NBL has officially taken over full ownership, in support of Pupkewitz BMW and Lufthansa Airlines in cooperation with Eurowings as sponsors, the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) remains the premises for the event.

Project Leader of the Windhoek Oktoberfest, Daniel Keulder, “This year’s event will see an adjustment in catering for a bigger festival. The Windhoek Oktoberfest has grown immensely in popularity, not only in Namibia but also abroad. We have seen a significant number of growth in international guests as well, and want to make sure that we are in a position to keep things running smoothly throughout, hence a few adjustments to accommodate the bigger capacity we expect.”

Some of the adjustments Keulder is referring to, includes a cashless payment system at the event to be facilitated by Howler – a service provider with an outstanding track record in Namibia, inclusive of the annual Jazz Festival and Hop Heads Festival.

Windhoek Oktoberfest Committee member, Nico Gericke said, “this year’s Oktoberfest will also see more food choices, with additional food stalls to cater for everyone’s palates. The beer bar has also been extended by 10 meters, while the two traditional bars (beer and spirits) are complemented with two additional bars, as well as a beer trailer.”

Toilet facilities will also, according to Gericke be doubled up in comparison to previous years, while the security setting will be on a higher scale. The official opening of the Oktoberfest in Munich was last weekend and we are thus coinciding our Media launch with this international trend.”

The Oktoberfest hosts a perfect mix of traditional games for all ages on the Saturday, as well as good traditional Bavarian cuisine. Entertainment for this year includes the world class original Oktoberfest band from Munich, Germany – the Kirchdorfer band, as well as special guest band, the Jaegermeister Band which has been extremely popular at the WIKA Festival earlier this year. The Schuhplattler and Die Broers, as well as a group of local dancers will also form part of the entertainment program, with further highlights including the special brewed Festbier – an exclusively brewed beer for the Windhoek Oktoberfest.

Armand Barnard, dealer principal at Pupkewitz BMW says: “BMW will bring our latest range of vehicles to you as our customer and ensure that you get chauffeured to safety whilst enjoying the hospitality of NBL at the Oktoberfest.”

Tickets to the Windhoek Oktoberfest are available at any Pick & Pay (PnP) outlet in the country, or can be purchased online through Webtickets, at a cost of N$140.