Agricultural Outlook Conference scheduled for next week – Farmers and stakeholders to deliberate strategies on rebuilding after the drought

Local farmers, as well as other stakeholders, will come together to deliberate strategies on rebuilding after the drought prevailing in the country, at the Agricultural Outlook Conference scheduled for 8 October at the Safari Hotel.

Namibia Agricultural Union’s (NAU) Rina Hough recently said that they expect around 350 to 400 attendants to take part as registration is currently underway. The registration is N$650 person, but some of the farmers can pay a subsidized fee of N$100.

Registration will take place at the NAU offices and the contact persons are Denise and Rina. (denise@agrinamibia.com.na and rina@agrinamibia.com.na).

The day will be an open day for any producer of any agricultural product as well as other role players in the agricultural sector.

“Everyone is welcome and NAU is calling on all farmers and role players in the agricultural industry to attend this meeting. Be it upcoming, commercial, small scale farmers government officials, everyone can attend,” she added.

According to the Union, topics such as the future of farming in Namibia, the marketing policy for recovery, how to recover financially, innovative thinking to adapt and mitigate, a recovery plan for grazing and accelerated income will be tacked at the conference.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers from different sectors from livestock to horticulture, wildlife and tourism will also share their strategies for surviving in this time of crisis.

The prevailing drought in Namibia has been the most severe in recent years, which has led the country’s President Hage Geingob to declare a state of emergency and government allocating millions of dollars towards alleviation efforts and programmes, the Union said.