Zeraeua crowned chief of the OvaHerero community in the Erongo region

Chief Manasse Zeraeua of the Zeraeua Traditional Authority was officially crowned chief of the OvaHerero community in the Erongo region at a ceremony which was attended by close to 700 people, a fort-night ago at Omatjete in the Dâures Constituency.

The coronation came as a result of the Zeraeua Traditional Authority’s successful application to Dr. Peya Mushelenga, the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, which was approved, making Zeraeua the rightful heir to the Chieftainship of the Zeraeua Traditional Authority.

“Having come to the end of a very painful period in which we lost my father, Chief Christian Eerike Zeraeua, followed by a period that divided our traditional community as a result of ugly hustles, jostles and shoves in the protracted process of my designation as the rightful heir to the Chieftainship of the Zeraeua Traditional Authority, it is now time to thank the benign parent of the human race for gracefully bringing this chapter in our history to its logical conclusion,” said Chief Zeraeua.

The coronation ceremony was conducted by Chief Joel Stephanus of the Vaalgras Traditional Authority and was graced with the presence of Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Dr. Peya Mushelenga; Deputy Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Derek Klaasen; a number of traditional leaders as well as other government officials.

According to a statement issued this week, the coronation was marked by an unforgettable cultural experience including cavalry and infantry troops drilling, battle cries and warrior songs, omuhiva traditional dance, and Oviritje performances by local renowned musicians.

At the same occasion, the recently build headquarters of the Zeraeua Traditional Authority was inaugurated by Minister Mushelenga.

According to Chief Zeraeua, the way forward requires dedicated efforts to the development and advancement of the community and people in pursuit of their happiness.

“This will once again require selfless dedication and unparalleled commitment from all of us. It will require wisdom, creativity, innovation, unity of purpose, hard work and leadership to envision a desirable future state in which our people can pin their hopes for a better tomorrow,” he added.

The Chief called upon all of the members of our community to rise to the occasion and join him in making that future possible for the people.

“Our land is endowed with natural resources and is fertile enough to feed ourselves and generate wealth for all of us,” he concluded.