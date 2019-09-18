Your passion is what makes you feel most alive – Tjijorokisa

Select Page

The Economist Businesswomen Club held a networking breakfast on 20 September, where the ladies were encouraged to be leaders with compassion, by guest speaker Advocate Sigrid Tjijorokisa, Head of Legal and Governance at Standard Bank Namibia.

In her presentation topic, ‘LeaderShift… Moving to Greatness,’ Sigrid talked about how a leader is agile and can adapt and adjust, to any situation that they face and do not conform.

“It is not about going fast all the time, but it is about slowing down, reflecting and changing direction if needs be,” she added.

She advised the ladies to understand themselves to the core, to find their passion and not to give up.

“You are the only person that can decide to change your core, therefore you can be whomever you want to be, which is very important in finding and coming into your purpose, find your passion and you will find your purpose,” she added.

She said even though the situation in the country might seem bleak at the time, the only way from here is up.

The Economist Businesswomen Club provides a forum for the exchange of ideas and expertise, through planned networking. It aims to encourage the personal development and management skills of its members and to advance the standing and power of women.

The breakfast was sponsored by Telecom Namibia and all proceeds of the event were channeled towards the Economist Businesswomen Bursary Fund.

Caption: Jacobina Namila, Senior manager IT at Telecom Namibia, Advocate Sigrid Tjijorokisa, Head of Legal and Governance at Standard Bank Namibia and Desere Lundon-Muller, Organiser of the Economist Businesswoman Projects.

