Chief judicial administrator joins board of international court administration group

The Executive Director in the Office of the Judiciary, Ms Rolanda van Wyk was recently appointed to the Executive Board of the International Association for Court Administration (IACA) as the Vice President for sub-Sahara Africa.

Her appointment is expected to strengthen efforts to reform judicial administration across the continent.

Ms van Wyk was preceded in this position by Simon Jiyane of South Africa. Van Wyk is the first Namibian and the first woman to hold this appointment.

Her career in law started in 1999 as a public prosecutor, advancing with the years until she was appointed as Deputy Prosecutor General. On 01 June 2015 she was appointed as Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, a position she held until her promotion to Permanent Secretary in the newly established and independent Office of the Judiciary on 01 January 2016. With the change in designation of all former Permanent Secretaries, she became the Executive Director of Justice.

In 2017, she was instrumental in the establishment of the Southern African Judicial Administrators Association (SAJAA) as a founding member. The association promotes the professional relationship between judicial administrators in the Southern African Development Community.

As a board member of the International Association for Court Administration, Ms van Wyk will be tasked with promoting membership and networking within African judiciaries as well as recruiting and appointing board members to the association’s African Board.

Chief Justice Peter Shivute congratulated Ms van Wyk, saying that her appointment is evident of the remarkable work she has done for judicial administration. “We rally behind her success and wish her all the best,” he said.

“I am extremely humbled by this appointment and I look forward to share Namibia’s successes while learning from other judiciaries to effect better administration within the region but also on the continent as a whole,” said Ms van Wyk.