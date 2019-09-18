All roads lead to Omusati for World Food Day commemoration

The Omusati Region this year will host the national commemoration of World Food Day on 16 October under the theme: “Our Actions are Our Future. Healthy Diets for a Zero Hunger World”.

The announcement was made at a briefing held at Omusati Regional Council by a delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry and UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO).

World Food Day is celebrated annually on 16 October to commemorate the founding of the Organization in 1945. National events are organized in 150 countries, these events promote worldwide awareness and action for hunger and for the need to achieve Zero Hunger, ensuring food security and nutritious diets.

This year’s theme is aimed to create awareness for Namibians to become health conscious, make the right food choices and to consider the environmental impact of the foods eaten.

According to the FAO in a statement, people will also be informed on eating more diverse and traditional foods, in an effort to support local biodiversity. This means rekindling valuable knowledge about local seasonal foods, their nutritional values and how to cook and preserve them.

“Food security is not food aid being distributed. Food security is an increase in production affordability food and we must go beyond distribution, but we must encourage people to produce their own food,” said Governor of Omusati, Erginus Endjala.

“Our motto for 2019 is to make Omusati a region where production meets prosperity and we are honoured to host 2019 World Food Day commemoration,” he added.

During the briefing with the Governor, the 2018 report of World Food Day was handed over to offer an overview of the adopted model for commemorating the day.

Meanwhile, the 16 October celebrations will include participation of all 12 constituencies within the region, invited guests, representatives of various organisations.

The event will also feature cultural performances, a Hunger Alliance March, Recognitions Awards, formation of the Food Mountain and fresh produce from farmers in the region.