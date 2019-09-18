Select Page

Preparations for iconic cycling race now in gear – Nedbank

The organisers of the annual Nedbank Desert Dash have said that their teams have been working immensely hard for the past few months already to ensure that the 2019 edition is the best ever.

The event is slated for 6 December and heroes will once more emerge from the 2019 Nedbank Desert Dash.

According to Nedbank’s communication department, both the Swakopmund Municipality and the City of Windhoek, as hosting towns, have been magnanimous in their support.

Nedbank Namibia’s Managing Director, Lionel Matthews, applauded their direct involvement in support of the event.

“We have great appreciation for the enthusiasm of all our co-sponsors, and particularly Indongo Toyota, Gondwana Collection Namibia and SuperSpar Maerua and the Grove.”

“As Friday, 6 December draws ever closer, all of us at Nedbank Namibia wishes all participants only the very best with their preparations, he added.

Matthews said a warm-up race into the evening will take place at the Grove Mall in Windhoek on Tuesday, 12 November, and the bank looks forward to seeing many of the Dashers at the event.

Meanwhile, Matthews said the sheer fact that we will have a large contingent of South African cyclists participating in the 2019 edition of the Nedbank Desert Dash, joined by riders from Germany, eSwatini, Belgium, Canada, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia and Spain, is testimony to the drawing power of the event.

“Early accounts following the closing on entries indicate that the 2019 edition of the Nedbank Desert Dash will amass the largest number of participants ever seen for the event, he added.

 

