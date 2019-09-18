Infrastructure and investment key priority of the National Development Plans – National Youth Training Centre handed over

The Rietfontein National Youth Training Centre Phase 2 project which was completed last month was officially handed over to the government at an event held in in the Otjozondjupa Region last week.

The two-phase project which started in May 2015 involved a total funding of over 190 million Yuan availed by the Chinese government.

The modern, state-of-the-art and comprehensive training centre consists of academic buildings, laboratories, workshops, a multi-functional hall, dormitories for teachers and students, canteens, clinics, and a sports ground with a synthetic running track.

The Governor of the Otjozondjupa Region, Otto Ipinge in his welcoming remarks said that infrastructure is the foundation of economic development hence as a region he has welcomed the continuous expansion of the center.

“The youth represent the future. Our best wishes and hopes are all on them,” he said, highlighting that nothing is more important than them.

The Minister of Sports, Youth, and National Service, Hon Erastus Uutoni, who officiated at the handover, praised the Chinese government for its continued support for Namibia’s social and economic development.

According to the Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming the idea of constructing the centre was proposed by Namibia to enhance the capacity for professional and vocational training to the local youth.

“Training and imparting of professional knowledge and skills to the youth is among the prime prerequisites in achieving the great long-term goal of industrialization,” he added.

Speaking at the same occasion, the chairperson of the National Youth Service, Mandela Kapere, said infrastructure and investment are key priorities of the national development plans.

According to Kapere, fifth National Development Plan highlights the importance of infrastructure investment in meeting the social and economic objectives of the country.

“We all know that the government has many priorities while resources are limited. Fortunately, Namibia has many friends like China who share and would like to advance the country’s development goals,” he said

Kapere thanked the Chinese government for availing the modern facilities that will assist the Youth Service to carry out its mandate and gave the assurance that the center will be used productively for its intended purpose.