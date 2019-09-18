Select Page

Ohorongo, Support Ulm extends technical development agreement in health for another 5 years

Posted by | Sep 18, 2019 |

Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust in collaboration with Support Ulm e.V and the Ministry of Health and Social Services extend the Technical Development Cooperation Agreement between the two partners for another 5 years, marking the second extension of the agreement since its origin in 2010/2011.

Extending this agreement allows for the continuance of the supply of medical equipment, in kind and in cash, as prioritized by the Ministry of Health and Social Services, to assist in improving the public health sector of Namibia.

To date the total donations of medical equipment and services to the ministry amounts to more than N$ 20 Million, with another shipment expected to arrive at the Walvisbay port in middle October this year. This containerized shipment, will be handed over to the ministry for distribution to health care facilities throughout the country.

The extension of the agreement comes amid the potential change in shareholding in Ohorongo Cement, but will not be affected by these changes.

“Regardless of the possible change in shareholding, Ohorongo, in collaboration with Support e.V, will continue its Corporate Social Investment in the country”, said Hans-Wilhelm Schütte, Managing Director of Ohorongo Cement.

Support e.V is a non-profit organization based in the German town Ulm, established by a group of medical doctors under the leadership of Professor Doctor Heinz Maier, with the aim to support medical projects throughout the world. Through the establishment of Ohorongo Cement, this group directed its support to Namibia who has been enjoying the benefit of its assistance.

Caption: Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Julieta Kavetuna with Gerhard Hirth, representing Support Ulm e.V, agreed to extend the Technical Development Cooperation Agreement between the two partners.

 

