India’s INS Tarkash to dock at Walvis Bay during port call

Indian Navy Ship, the INS Tarkash, will visit the Walvis Bay Port from 15 to 18 September, according to India’s High Commission in Namibia.

The INS Tarkash is a stealth frigate and part of the Western Fleet of Indian Navy, based in Mumbai under the Western Naval Command.

A High Commission official, Nitin Kumar on Monday said that the same ship which visited two-years ago in June 2017, is currently on a long overseas deployment to the Mediterranean Sea, Africa, and Europe.

The port call by INS Tarkash is a demonstration of India’s warm ties with Namibia and its commitment to the maritime security in the region and its solidarity with friendly countries, the High Commission added.

During its visit to Walvis Bay, the Commanding Officer of the ship is expected to pay courtesy calls on the local leaders and senior defense officers of Namibia to discuss bilateral cooperation, he added.

“Officers and sailors of the Indian warship will also have interaction with the Namibian Navy, including friendly volleyball matches and Yoga onboard the Ship, which would go a long way in enhancing cooperation and understanding between the two navies. School children will also be visiting the Ship,” they added.

According to the High Commission, Indian naval ships have been increasingly deployed in recent times to address the main maritime concerns of the region, including piracy off the coast of Somalia and for disaster relief.

“In Mozambique following the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Idai in March 2019, four Indian naval ships were among the first respondents, and participated in various relief efforts, including the evacuation of people, medical assistance and supply of medicines, provisions and assisting in the aerial survey,” he added.

Furthermore, the Indian Navy has also been involved in assisting countries in the Indian Ocean Region with Hydrographic Survey, Search and Rescue, EEZ Surveillance and other capacity-building and capability-enhancement activities.

The INS Tarkash has earlier visited several other countries and made port calls in Djibouti, Alexandria (Egypt), Tangiers (Morocco), Lagos (Nigeria), and Dakar (Senegal).