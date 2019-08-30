Founding president mourns Mugabe

Zimbabwe’s late President Robert Mugabe will be remembered as one of the most iconic leaders who fought for liberation of his country and Africa, Namibia’s founding President Sam Nujoma said over the weekend.

As Mugabe’s close friend, Nujoma released an official video message through his foundation, saying the late president was a Pan-Africanist and dear brother.

“He will be remembered as one who stood firm when other wavered. He was an iconic Pan-Africanist. On behalf of the veterans of the Namibian liberation struggle stewards and my own behalf I wish to express our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family and the entire revolutionary people of Zimbabwe,” Nujoma said.

Mugabe served as Zimbabwe’s prime minister since the country’s independence, before taking over the presidency in 1987. He held the position for three decades until he was ousted in 2017.

He died on Friday at the age of 95. (Xinhua).