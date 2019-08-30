Select Page

Founding president mourns Mugabe

Posted by | Sep 9, 2019 |

Founding president mourns Mugabe

Zimbabwe’s late President Robert Mugabe will be remembered as one of the most iconic leaders who fought for liberation of his country and Africa, Namibia’s founding President Sam Nujoma said over the weekend.

As Mugabe’s close friend, Nujoma released an official video message through his foundation, saying the late president was a Pan-Africanist and dear brother.

“He will be remembered as one who stood firm when other wavered. He was an iconic Pan-Africanist. On behalf of the veterans of the Namibian liberation struggle stewards and my own behalf I wish to express our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family and the entire revolutionary people of Zimbabwe,” Nujoma said.

Mugabe served as Zimbabwe’s prime minister since the country’s independence, before taking over the presidency in 1987. He held the position for three decades until he was ousted in 2017.

He died on Friday at the age of 95. (Xinhua).

 

About The Author

Guest Contributor

A Guest Contributor is any of a number of experts who contribute articles and columns under their own respective names. They are regarded as authorities in their disciplines, and their work is usually published with limited editing only. They may also contribute to other publications. - Ed.

Related Posts

Namibia in top rankings for number of women in parliament

Namibia in top rankings for number of women in parliament

29 March 2017

Central Bank warns public against illegal investment schemes mushrooming on online platforms

Central Bank warns public against illegal investment schemes mushrooming on online platforms

8 June 2018

Dundee, BoN clinch top awards at Deloitte’s Best Company to Work For Survey 2017

Dundee, BoN clinch top awards at Deloitte’s Best Company to Work For Survey 2017

25 October 2017

FNB advises on commercial property

FNB advises on commercial property

18 November 2016