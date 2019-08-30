ISACA Windhoek hosts cybersecurity, risk, fraud management conference

The local Chapter of the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), together with regional partners recently hosted a successful one-day conference on ‘navigating through uncertain times”, in Windhoek.

The topics centred on Internet Security governance, covering an array of topics such as; assurance, security, and governance and how to combat digital fraud and best ways to assess and carry out risk management. Topics that should be high on every organisation’s agenda, whether public, private or profit or non-profit.

The different organisations and their delegates listened to case studies, best practises and thought leadership from various local and international speakers. Apart from ISACA (Information Systems Audit and Control Association), IRMSA (Institute of Risk Management South Africa) members attended, as did members of ACFE (Association of Certified Fraud Examiners).

ISACA is an independent, non-profit, global association which engages in the development, adoption and use of globally accepted, industry-leading knowledge and practices for information systems. It provides centralized source of information and guidance in the growing field of auditing controls for computer systems.

Major topics discussed centred on digital connectivity and how it plays a pivotal role in unlocking innovation and prosperity around the world and the risks that come with it. Risks to cybersecurity present major obstacles to our continued and collective path to progress.

Cybercriminals taking advantage of a borderless playing field and the lack of trust among nation states, corporations and global law enforcement to build their criminal enterprises and launch targeted attacks, with limited risk and retribution. This is a systemic challenge and cyber resilience is needed and should be focused on. Every organization should act as a steward of information they manage on behalf of others. And every organization contributes to the resilience of not just their immediate customers, partners and suppliers but also the overall shared digital environment.

Economic loss due to cybercrime is predicted to reach US$3 trillion by 2020, and 74% of the world’s businesses can expect to be hacked in the coming year. Current efforts to contain cyber-crime, while important, remains largely insufficient as the global impact of cyber-threats continues to grow, this was a hot topic at the Windhoek conference.

As the SADC region and Africa in general embraces technology, it becomes more vulnerable and attractive to cyber-criminals. If we don’t ensure a safe, resilient and internationally compliant series of networks, we risk of exposure and huge potential losses of money, data and fines. Not to mention losing the trust of partners and stakeholders as well as clients.

The event was closed off by an inspiring talk by Buhle Dlamini, Global Speaker, author, future, organisational culture and diversity expert. Dlamini was electrifying as he spoke about organisational readiness for digital disruption and the type of leadership that is required to navigate through the uncertainty that it creates. His talk featured on enabling organisations to make the most of the future world of work, manage across generations and create an effective, inclusive workplace.

Jan Coetzee, chairperson of ISACA Windhoek Chapter and Managing Director of Headway Consulting stated; “Industry bodies such as ISACA, IRMSA and ACFE work together to contribute towards the economy as well as the educational system. The three industry bodies will continue to provide awareness, education and training by sponsoring local educational seminars and workshops; and improving professionalism through accreditation services.”