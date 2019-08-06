Select Page

OYO to premier ‘Ilithyia gone mad’ at the Warehouse

Posted by | Aug 15, 2019 |

OYO to premier ‘Ilithyia gone mad’ at the Warehouse

The Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) will premier ‘Ilithyia gone mad’ on 22 August at the Warehouse at 19:00. Entrance is free of charge.

OYO is notoriously know for using dance to educate and raise awareness of local social problems when communication to a diverse audience.

Dr. Philippe Talavera, Founder and Director of OYO said they use physical theatre. It tells a story through movement, without words and because contemporary dance is often perceived as abstract, while physical theatre is not abstract, it really builds from story telling, he added.

“The piece is inspired by the mythical figure of Ilithyia, the Greek Goddess of Childbirth, in a country were abortion is illegal, yet many backdoor abortions are performed, at times presenting great health risks to the mother, what would the ancient Goddess think? Many people are quick to judge abortion on mortal or religious ground,” Talavera said.

Talavera, who did the overall choreography explained that, the piece has been created collectively, with some sections inspired by solos, other sections have been brainstormed with all the dancers.

After the premier, ‘Ilithyia gone mad’ will become part of their repertoire, as such the piece will be used to create awareness in schools and communities around the country.

“As always with OYO’s work, it will be followed up by facilitated discussion with learners and adults, to encourage them to reflect on the situation presented,” Talavera said.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

NAMA 2014 winners to perform at TribeOne Dinokeng festival in Pretoria

NAMA 2014 winners to perform at TribeOne Dinokeng festival in Pretoria

13 December 2013

Deadpool – Film Review

Deadpool – Film Review

19 February 2016

Solo exhibition to be showcased at StArt Gallery

Solo exhibition to be showcased at StArt Gallery

1 February 2018

Omba Gallery hosts Kalahari Dreaming

Omba Gallery hosts Kalahari Dreaming

27 September 2013

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available immediately

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 