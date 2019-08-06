OYO to premier ‘Ilithyia gone mad’ at the Warehouse

The Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) will premier ‘Ilithyia gone mad’ on 22 August at the Warehouse at 19:00. Entrance is free of charge.

OYO is notoriously know for using dance to educate and raise awareness of local social problems when communication to a diverse audience.

Dr. Philippe Talavera, Founder and Director of OYO said they use physical theatre. It tells a story through movement, without words and because contemporary dance is often perceived as abstract, while physical theatre is not abstract, it really builds from story telling, he added.

“The piece is inspired by the mythical figure of Ilithyia, the Greek Goddess of Childbirth, in a country were abortion is illegal, yet many backdoor abortions are performed, at times presenting great health risks to the mother, what would the ancient Goddess think? Many people are quick to judge abortion on mortal or religious ground,” Talavera said.

Talavera, who did the overall choreography explained that, the piece has been created collectively, with some sections inspired by solos, other sections have been brainstormed with all the dancers.

After the premier, ‘Ilithyia gone mad’ will become part of their repertoire, as such the piece will be used to create awareness in schools and communities around the country.

“As always with OYO’s work, it will be followed up by facilitated discussion with learners and adults, to encourage them to reflect on the situation presented,” Talavera said.