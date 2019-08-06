Dordabis learners receive popular canned Horse Mackerel from financial benefactor

Supplementary sustenance for the learners of Dordabis Primary School came this week in the form of a generous donation when a local bank supported the local finishing industry by donating 200 cans of Horse Mackerel to the school.

Horse Mackerel is the biggest fishing resource in Namibian waters but has only been canned successfully over the past couple of years after the industry solved some manufacturing issues. It is now a high-protein, affordable, popular product on local shelves.

Dordabis Primary’s principal, Mrs Katjiokere (standing on the left) thanked the bank’s representative, Mr Potgieter (standing in the back) for their much-appreciated support. Potgieter responded that it is FNB’s responsibility to help the communities in which they operate “whether it be through small donations such as these, or on a larger scale through our FirstRand Namibia Foundation.”