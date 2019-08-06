Select Page

Dordabis learners receive popular canned Horse Mackerel from financial benefactor

Posted by | Aug 8, 2019 |

Dordabis learners receive popular canned Horse Mackerel from financial benefactor

Supplementary sustenance for the learners of Dordabis Primary School came this week in the form of a generous donation when a local bank supported the local finishing industry by donating 200 cans of Horse Mackerel to the school.

Horse Mackerel is the biggest fishing resource in Namibian waters but has only been canned successfully over the past couple of years after the industry solved some manufacturing issues. It is now a high-protein, affordable, popular product on local shelves.

Dordabis Primary’s principal, Mrs Katjiokere (standing on the left) thanked the bank’s representative, Mr Potgieter (standing in the back) for their much-appreciated support. Potgieter responded that it is FNB’s responsibility to help the communities in which they operate “whether it be through small donations such as these, or on a larger scale through our FirstRand Namibia Foundation.”

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Clean towns attract businesses

Clean towns attract businesses

31 October 2014

National Museum Chief Curator to embark on heritage preservation visit to Germany

National Museum Chief Curator to embark on heritage preservation visit to Germany

10 May 2019

Appalling learning conditions in the Erongo region prompt bank to lend a helping hand

Appalling learning conditions in the Erongo region prompt bank to lend a helping hand

6 December 2018

Film explores sexuality of African women

Film explores sexuality of African women

3 May 2012

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available from 01 August 2019

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 