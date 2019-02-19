National Theatre extends scripts/concept submission deadline – artists urged to submit work

The National Theatre of Namibia is still looking for scripts/concepts from all theatre makers, writers, directors, choreographers, performance-performing artists, storytellers and multi-disciplinary artists and the deadline for submissions has been extended to 25 February.

The theatre is looking for new, innovative ideas of significance to Namibia and/or Africa, particularly encouraging local submissions from voices and communities which are underrepresented in theatre, both on and off stage.

Desiree Mentor, spokesperson of the theatre, said that works may be proposed in any of the various languages spoken in the country.

“The theatre is looking for refreshing, critical stories and concepts that have something new to say about the world we occupy today; to be a part of the Children’s Theatre, Director’s Lab, Premier Productions & Theatre Zone projects for the upcoming 2019/20 season,” Mentor said.

Completed applications should be sent as a single zip file containing individual files in doc/docx/pdf format to [email protected] and hard copies can be delivered to their reception at 12 John Meinert Street, Windhoek.

For more information on guidelines and submissions, visit www.ntn.org.na or email [email protected] for further queries.