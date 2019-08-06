PDM slams Geingob’s town hall meetings – labels visits ‘A SWAPO Party Campaign’

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has noted with disdain the inconsiderate and irresponsible manner in which the Head of State, Hage Geingob has been running his supposed ‘consultative’ town hall meetings. Denying opposition party members access to these town hall meetings not only confirms the assertion that these ‘behind-the-curtain’ meetings are “a Swapo campaign’ but also that the President has chosen to contradict his “no man must be left out’ slogan.

This nation cannot sit back and watch the Head of State use these meetings to advance a single party’s agenda, the Swapo party agenda. Earlier this year our Movement made a call to the Prime Minister as leader of government business to distinguish between state resources and political party resources.

It is because the Swapo party leaders have dismally failed to differentiate the two, that we are faced with a situation where an entire country’s coffers have run dry, whilst a single political party unashamedly spends N$730 million to construct its headquarters.

The President conveniently decides to run his second (2nd) set of town hall meetings since becoming President in 2015, during an election year. Hoping that his town hall meetings would rescue him from the growing negativity he and his government have been receiving over the past three years, the general public has done completely the opposite by truly expressing their frustrations. Just a month ago, Namibians were told it is none of their business what their head of state discussed behind closed doors, as if to make amends for his arrogance, the Presidency is now requesting citizens to go home and write up an essay on issues faced with and how the state can intervene.

It is embarrassing to say the least, that a Head of State who has chosen to surround himself with ‘hand-clapping’ advisers could not obtain such crucial information through the grapevine, almost four years in office. These actions must finally convince Namibians that the President is completely out of touch with what is really happening in his country.

The President should rather consult the official opposition party of this country to school him on the crucial issues that need immediate attention by the state. First, the education system in this country is a total disaster, but what does one expect from a President amongst ‘convicts’?

It has been 3 concrete years of mere promises by the Geingob government. Zero has happened in terms of reforming our health system and facilities alike. A land conference, whose only success story is the establishment of a commission of inquiry. More than 60 thousand unemployed graduates roaming around, jobless. This is but just a tip of the iceberg! The ordinary Namibian has much more needs than one could fit in a single essay.

Geingob must admit he has absolutely no clue what is going on under his own nose and consult the PDM for answers. The collapse of the Namibian economy has caused unbelievable suffering and hardship for especially the poor of this country. It helps no one to try and downplay the impact this failing government has had and continues to have on the ordinary citizen.

The Popular Democratic Movement therefore, strongly condemns discrimination on grounds of political party affiliation, tribe and/or sex by the Presidency. State resources belong to every Namibian citizen.

Finally, to politicize national crises is to seek the ultimate death of a country!

Issued by Jennifer Van Den Heever (MP)

Vice President Popular Democratic Movement (PDM).