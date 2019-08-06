Select Page

Bright Hill Pre-School receives financial boost from German Embassy

Posted by | Aug 7, 2019 |

Bright Hill Pre-School receives financial boost from German Embassy

The German Embassy recently penned a grant agreement with Bright Hill Pre-School, located in the Babylon informal settlement.

The agreement will see the pre-school receive N$85 244, which was made available through the Embassy’s micro project fund.

The Embassy in a statement said the main focus of Bright Hill Pre-School is early childhood education of 3 to 6 year old children, many of whom come from very difficult family backgrounds.

The grant is therefore important to the school as it will ensure that disadvantaged children have access to education and shelter in a safe and supportive environment, the Embassy said.

“In addition, the children are provided with daily meals, and because Babylon settlement is not yet connected to the urban electricity supply, the financial support is used to purchase a solar power system, which will simplify the preparation of the food and allow the purchase of a refrigerator for the storage of food,” they explained.

According to Embassy, the classrooms at the pre-school can be supplied with light in the winter months and thus be used more efficiently, furthermore the pre-school will have a security fence built to ensure the safety of its students and staff.

Bright Hill Pre-School was founded in 2000 by Franz and Anne Mueller and together with their employees, have run the pre-school with great dedication.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Telecommunications firm joins efforts to bridge housing gap

Telecommunications firm joins efforts to bridge housing gap

19 June 2018

TB patients watch world cup

TB patients watch world cup

16 August 2013

Statistics agency to embark on Financial Inclusion Survey in October

Statistics agency to embark on Financial Inclusion Survey in October

29 September 2017

Project to improve lives of women

Project to improve lives of women

27 January 2012

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available from 01 August 2019

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 