Select Page

Help save the rhino by helping EES complete his album

Posted by | Aug 2, 2019 |

Help save the rhino by helping EES complete his album

Namibian kwaito musician EES, who won the German X-Factor with his band last year and with that a record deal with Sony Music, has confirmed that in the process of producing his album, and a Documentary Film of the whole process, Sony suddenly saw no further interest in working with him.

He explained that the recording label do not share his vision of mixing the African music culture into the modern pop music and have therefore cancelled the contract with him, but he did not cave in to the pressure because he is very persistent in sticking to his authentic roots.

“Music is spiritual, but the music business is not, so I am used to getting quite a lot of resistance with some of my projects, especially because my approach is very often one that does not follow the money or corruption, but the good energy of moving forward together,” he emphasised.

EES informed that a great amount of expenses have added up during the project, he has therefore decided to start a crowd-funding campaign to still release the album and film as intended. To top it all, he has decided to donate 100% of his music streaming income to three rhino foundations in the country, to take a stand against the ongoing poaching of these great animals in Africa.

“If the people help me fund my album, I want to pass on that help to the rhinos, as we have to act now before it is too late and I just feel I have to take this drastic step as an artist so that people wake up to the urgency, let music heal the world,” he pleaded.

To support EES with his upcoming album as an independent artist follow this link: www.eesy-ees.com/crowdfunding

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Can you visualize a story in words?

Can you visualize a story in words?

13 November 2015

Album Review: Change by Lize Ehlers

Album Review: Change by Lize Ehlers

13 February 2015

Entertainment heavyweights bring Genandendal to the stage

Entertainment heavyweights bring Genandendal to the stage

29 August 2014

Night under the Stars heralds new spring- Concert with Daena and Slickartie

Night under the Stars heralds new spring- Concert with Daena and Slickartie

2 September 2016

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available from 01 August 2019

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 