Help save the rhino by helping EES complete his album

Namibian kwaito musician EES, who won the German X-Factor with his band last year and with that a record deal with Sony Music, has confirmed that in the process of producing his album, and a Documentary Film of the whole process, Sony suddenly saw no further interest in working with him.

He explained that the recording label do not share his vision of mixing the African music culture into the modern pop music and have therefore cancelled the contract with him, but he did not cave in to the pressure because he is very persistent in sticking to his authentic roots.

“Music is spiritual, but the music business is not, so I am used to getting quite a lot of resistance with some of my projects, especially because my approach is very often one that does not follow the money or corruption, but the good energy of moving forward together,” he emphasised.

EES informed that a great amount of expenses have added up during the project, he has therefore decided to start a crowd-funding campaign to still release the album and film as intended. To top it all, he has decided to donate 100% of his music streaming income to three rhino foundations in the country, to take a stand against the ongoing poaching of these great animals in Africa.

“If the people help me fund my album, I want to pass on that help to the rhinos, as we have to act now before it is too late and I just feel I have to take this drastic step as an artist so that people wake up to the urgency, let music heal the world,” he pleaded.