Select Page

Entrepreneurs given the opportunity to sharpen their business skills

Posted by | Aug 2, 2019 |

Entrepreneurs given the opportunity to sharpen their business skills

The Olafika SME Development and Mentorship Programme will hold its 2nd Block of meetings from 05 to 09 August at Rock Lodge near Okahandja.

Olafika announced in a statement that over 70 entrepreneurs from different regions across the country will gather in this structured mentorship programme designed to equip SME owners with the necessary knowledge and skills needed for business success.

The programme is the brainchild of businesswoman, Twapewa Kadhikwa, who said Olafika aims to teach SMEs to understand their business needs and be successful in this economic climate, in particular those that are deep in the regions where resources are scarce.

“This second block is part of the six month mentorship programme with the last being in October before they graduate and receive certificates. They will share and discuss case studies, business scenarios and real life situations,” she explained.

The programme is conducted within the framework of an SME Toolkit specially designed for Namibian entrepreneurs and with practical local case studies, as authored by Kadhikwa herself. The Namibian Diamond Trading Company has invested N$1.3 million into the programme’s success and over the next three years, more SMEs per region will be integrated into Olafika each year, bringing the total to 70 entrepreneurs annually.

Olafika is sponsored by the Diamond Trading Company and supported by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and the Local Economic Development Agency.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

John Mendelsohn lands executive director’s post at Ongava Research Centre

John Mendelsohn lands executive director’s post at Ongava Research Centre

18 September 2018

Rumpf appointed as Commercial Representative on the Meatco Board of Directors

Rumpf appointed as Commercial Representative on the Meatco Board of Directors

31 May 2019

A thriving career in taxes

A thriving career in taxes

13 February 2018

!Gawaxab appreciated and honoured

!Gawaxab appreciated and honoured

21 November 2014

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available from 01 August 2019

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 