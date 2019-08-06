Entrepreneurs given the opportunity to sharpen their business skills

The Olafika SME Development and Mentorship Programme will hold its 2nd Block of meetings from 05 to 09 August at Rock Lodge near Okahandja.

Olafika announced in a statement that over 70 entrepreneurs from different regions across the country will gather in this structured mentorship programme designed to equip SME owners with the necessary knowledge and skills needed for business success.

The programme is the brainchild of businesswoman, Twapewa Kadhikwa, who said Olafika aims to teach SMEs to understand their business needs and be successful in this economic climate, in particular those that are deep in the regions where resources are scarce.

“This second block is part of the six month mentorship programme with the last being in October before they graduate and receive certificates. They will share and discuss case studies, business scenarios and real life situations,” she explained.

The programme is conducted within the framework of an SME Toolkit specially designed for Namibian entrepreneurs and with practical local case studies, as authored by Kadhikwa herself. The Namibian Diamond Trading Company has invested N$1.3 million into the programme’s success and over the next three years, more SMEs per region will be integrated into Olafika each year, bringing the total to 70 entrepreneurs annually.

Olafika is sponsored by the Diamond Trading Company and supported by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and the Local Economic Development Agency.