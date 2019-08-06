Germany celebrates 100 years of ‘Bauhaus’- Local architect invited to view modern building design in Germany

As Germany celebrates 100 years of the Bauhaus architectural style, the German Embassy in Namibia has invited the President of the Namibia Institute of Architects, Prosper Lusale, to Germany to attend information sessions on architecture and energy-efficient buildings.

Lusale is the lead architect at Kondjeni Nkandi Architects in Windhoek. He is the only participant invited from Africa and will join building experts from the rest of the world from 25 to 31 August 2019 in Berlin and Dessau.

The Embassy noted that the participants will also look at programmes at national, regional and municipal level with presentations of model projects and examples of innovative solutions in the field of energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly buildings in Berlin. In other sessions they will discuss the importance of and techniques for improved energy efficiency in large residential areas, including micro smart grid and power to heat or power to cool plants.

The sessions will take place in Berlin at the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, the Federal Institute for Research on Building, Urban Affairs and Spatial Development as well as the German Energy Agency and the Federal Environment Agency.

Between 1919 and 1933 the Bauhaus movement revolutionized architectural and aesthetic thinking and practice in the 20th century. The buildings in this style are fundamental representatives of Classical Modernism, reflecting a radical renewal of architecture and design.

Caption: Mrs. Ellen Gölz, Chargé d’Affairs at the German Embassy in Windhoek, (right) handed the letter of invitation to Prosper Lusale, a local architect who has been invited to Germany for a study tour of modern building design.