Select Page

Karundu Secondary School advances with new computers, text books and cash contribution

Posted by | Jul 26, 2019 |

Karundu Secondary School advances with new computers, text books and cash contribution

Learners in grade 10 and 11 at Karundu Secondary School in Otjiwarongo received ten refurbished computers, a whole bunch of mathematics text books and N$46,000 as a cash sponsorship from the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, recently.

The school’s principal, Mr. Snewe Senior, was elated saying the donation could not have come at a better time as the school wants to join other schools and familiarise its learners to technology. He added that currently, the Ministry of Education is busy with the construction of the school’s laboratory and library. Mr Senior said his learners are very excited and that they can hardly wait to install their new computers in the new class rooms.

We look forward to offer Information Technology as a subject to our learners. We are eternally grateful and hope that this is the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship between FirstRand Namibia and our school,” he said.

We hope that this donation will make a difference to the students, not only in improving their access to information, communication and technology, but also enhance their skills in computing, and foster an understanding and appreciation of ICT,” said Revonia Kahivere, FirstRand Namibia Corporate Social Investment Manager.

She added that the foundation believes the computers and text books will be used as new tools to improve both teaching and learning in various subjects.

Caption: The principal of Karundu Secondary School in Otjiwarongo, Mr Snewe Senior with learners; Diyoka Ngandu, Cashia Hoeses, Rebecca Silas, Bonita Johannes, Rinolus Oroseb and Elias Mukonda.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Breweries ‘Desks for Education project’ provides schools with conducive learning environments

Breweries ‘Desks for Education project’ provides schools with conducive learning environments

18 June 2019

Practical oomph for vocational training

Practical oomph for vocational training

12 February 2016

Australian science show to inspire youth

Australian science show to inspire youth

24 March 2016

Local universities have the capacity to produce graduates that succeed in post-graduate studies and professional examinations

Local universities have the capacity to produce graduates that succeed in post-graduate studies and professional examinations

26 February 2018

Windhoek – Flat to let near central business district

One Bedroom flat for single tenant

Separate bedroom, separate bathroom, combined kitchen and lounge

Secure yard with one inside parking bay

Parking bay under shade netting

Walking distance from the CBD

One block away from Wernhil Shopping Mall

Quiet street – G4S security

Water included, electricity excluded

Monthly rent: N$5408.00 excluding electricity

Deposit: N$2600

Available from 01 August 2019

To view please contact Mrs Don Camm

Tel: 061 221925

 