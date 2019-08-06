Karundu Secondary School advances with new computers, text books and cash contribution

Learners in grade 10 and 11 at Karundu Secondary School in Otjiwarongo received ten refurbished computers, a whole bunch of mathematics text books and N$46,000 as a cash sponsorship from the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, recently.

The school’s principal, Mr. Snewe Senior, was elated saying the donation could not have come at a better time as the school wants to join other schools and familiarise its learners to technology. He added that currently, the Ministry of Education is busy with the construction of the school’s laboratory and library. Mr Senior said his learners are very excited and that they can hardly wait to install their new computers in the new class rooms.

“We look forward to offer Information Technology as a subject to our learners. We are eternally grateful and hope that this is the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship between FirstRand Namibia and our school,” he said.

“We hope that this donation will make a difference to the students, not only in improving their access to information, communication and technology, but also enhance their skills in computing, and foster an understanding and appreciation of ICT,” said Revonia Kahivere, FirstRand Namibia Corporate Social Investment Manager.

She added that the foundation believes the computers and text books will be used as new tools to improve both teaching and learning in various subjects.

Caption: The principal of Karundu Secondary School in Otjiwarongo, Mr Snewe Senior with learners; Diyoka Ngandu, Cashia Hoeses, Rebecca Silas, Bonita Johannes, Rinolus Oroseb and Elias Mukonda.