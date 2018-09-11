Bank Windhoek employees net 7% annual salary hike

By Natasha Jacha

Employees at Bank Windhoek will receive a 7% annual salary increase for the remuneration period, following the institutions approval of the hike.

“We are happy to have reached a mutual agreement on the percentage salary increases and additional employee benefits for the 2018 financial year,” said Managing Director, Baronice Hans

Hans said that the adjustment are performance based and will, as such, be applied in line with the company’s remuneration policy.

“We realise that everybody is going through tough times, these challenges are felt not just by businesses but also by individuals. Our aim is to improve the financial circumstances of our employees and we will continue to do so during the next financial year,” said Hans.

“We would like to reassurance our clients and stakeholders that Bank Windhoek will continue to drive exceptional customer service whilst remaining relevant in a highly competitive environment,” she added.

Meanwhile, Bank Windhoek thanked the union, Namibia Financial Institutions Union (NAFINU) for the spirit in which the negotiations were conducted and concluded.