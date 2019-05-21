Kraatz Marine concludes wage agreement with union, 15 employees to benefit

Kraatz Marine concluded its wage agreement with the Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union on 10 May. The agreement affecting15 employees will entail an annual basic salary increment (5% in year one, 6% in year two and 6% in year three).

According to a statement the substantive agreement applies to all employees of the Bargaining Unit (Grades 1-5) and is effective for a period of three years (1 July 2019 – 30 June 2022) and the increments will also be applicable to housing allowance, transport allowance, and the employees are guaranteed bonuses for the three respective years.

The Union spokesperson, John Hinyekwa said the aim of negotiations is to improve the overall working conditions of the employees as well as to discuss other substantial issues that need action from both parties.

“Despite the economic challenges that the country is facing, the Kraatz negotiating team has indicated that the company is doing relatively well compared to previous years and is predicted to do even better in the next 12 months. The parties have overall negotiated in good faith and the mandate of the workers have been reasonable throughout the negotiations,” Hinyekwa added.

Kraatz Manager: Human Capital, Roberto January said the company’s relationship with the Union is in a very good space.

“I want to thank MANWU and the employees/shop stewards for a speedy but moral wage negotiations. This is testament that the relationship between the parties have grown tremendously over the years and both have an aligned view on harmonious relations, and keeping employees’ best interest at heart,” January said.

Caption: F.L.T.R. – Kraatz MD, Eugene Louw; Kefas Shangala (Workers Committee Representative); Marita Shepya (MANWU Branch Administrator); Epafraditus Ingo (Workers Committee Chairperson), and Shane Johr (O&L Group Manager: Employee Relations). Front seated: Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union (MANWU) Branch Organiser, John Hinyekwa (left), and Kraatz Manager: Human Capital, Roberto January.