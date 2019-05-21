Select Page

Tanzania’s Magufuli to visit Namibia

Posted by | May 24, 2019 |

Tanzania’s Magufuli to visit Namibia

The President of Tanzania, John Magufuli will be in the country for a state visit next week, the Ministry of Information and Communication said in a statement this week.

Magufuli is expected to engage with his counterpart, HE Dr Hage Geingob who currently chairs the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on  27 to 28 May.

Despite Magufuli snubbing the 38th Heads of State and Government SADC summit which took place in Namibia last year, he is set to take over the rotational SADC chairmanship in August.

 

About The Author

Intern

Related Posts

Orphans get a glimmer of hope with scholarship opportunity

Orphans get a glimmer of hope with scholarship opportunity

23 January 2017

Gibeon orphans on photographer radar

Gibeon orphans on photographer radar

22 July 2016

Telecom to cut off unpaid accounts this Sunday

Telecom to cut off unpaid accounts this Sunday

7 February 2019

Energy experts to address market governance and regulatory related challenges affecting the implementation of energy development project

Energy experts to address market governance and regulatory related challenges affecting the implementation of energy development project

25 April 2018