Tanzania’s Magufuli to visit Namibia

The President of Tanzania, John Magufuli will be in the country for a state visit next week, the Ministry of Information and Communication said in a statement this week.

Magufuli is expected to engage with his counterpart, HE Dr Hage Geingob who currently chairs the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on 27 to 28 May.

Despite Magufuli snubbing the 38th Heads of State and Government SADC summit which took place in Namibia last year, he is set to take over the rotational SADC chairmanship in August.