Two-day annual Institute of People Management conference kicks off

The 9th Institute of People Management of Namibia (IPM) Conference kicked off at the Windhoek Country Club featuring exciting talks under the theme Relentless Leadership, on Thursday.

The annual event brings together all Human Capital Practitioners at various levels including students from International University of Management, University of Namibia and Namibia University of Science and Technology.

Speaking at the official opening, Bank of Namibia’s Governor Ipumbu Shiimi laid the discourse with talks on talent management, performance appraisal and the need to find purpose as meaningful attributes to successful leadership at a workplace.

He said although interviews are not the best ultimate way of recruiting the best candidate, a proper performance appraisal system in place can dictate the performance of employees at a workplace.

“People always do good in interviews but that is not a determining factor that they will do good on the job. It helps to do reference check with former colleagues or supervisors, often not the people placed on the reference list on the CVs,” said Ipumbu.

The governor added that leaders also need to find their personal purposes in life as it is imperative to leading the self before others.

Entrepreneur and public speaker Lazarus Jacobs also gave a swift talk on the need to always revert to one’s personal talent. Jacobs emphasized that talent identification plays a vital role in leadership as such should always be identified and bolstered into good leadership.

The conference is set to later discuss talks on Developing talent and Leadership Potential in Namibia, the Mastery of Leadership by Executive, Unconscious Bias.

On Friday, the delegates will also deliberate on Tackling silent racism and discrimination at work, Mastering Personal Brand Power, Pursuing Inspirational Leadership, driving your brand through your employees, Upskilling for a digital world, and Authentic and Psychological Capital in Public Enterprises, all to be presented by professional speakers.

The two-day conference features a dinner and networking session. This year’s Conference is co-sponsored by MTC and the Bank of Namibia. IPM Namibia is the official home of all HR Practitioners in Namibia and its vision is to professionalize the HR profession with world class practices.