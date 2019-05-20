Government aware of challenges faced by local film industry- official

The Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology Engel Nawatiseb, said government is aware of the many challenges faced by the local film industry from under funding, lack of specialized skills to marketing and distribution of local films.

Speaking at the official launch of three Namibian Film Commission funded short films in Windhoek, Nawatiseb said that these issues stunt the growth of the film industry.

The minister called for deliberate efforts to be made to make resources available to local filmmakers, and in general to film bodies, broadcasters and entrepreneurs to empower them to provide local content to the nation.

“The National broadcaster, (NBC) is urged to meet the Film Commission halfway by providing a platform for Namibian content. We can only move forward and achieve our goals when we work as a collective and share available resources. I would also like to make a call to our corporate world, not to see filmmaking as a risk, but rather as an investment in the country’s cultural identity,”Nawatiseb said.

Nawatiseb further said storytellers have long turned to film to highlight and celebrate African narratives, adding that in part to the rise of streaming, many of these films are more accessible to audiences than ever before. He encouraged filmmakers to use those platforms and reach as many audiences as possible.