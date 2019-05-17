Former vice president, Iyambo dies

The President, H.E Dr. Hage Geingob on Sunday announced the death of the former vice president, Nickey Iyambo.

He died at home in Windhoek in the early hours of Sunday. Iyambo leaves his wife Johanna and three children.

Iyambo was 82 years old and resigned in 2018 due to poor health.

“I announce with sadness the passing of my comrade, former vice president, Nickey Iyambo. He leaves behind a rich legacy of loyal service to the Namibian people,” Geingob said in a statement.

“The nation has lost a freedom fighter and a leader with deep humane values. Condolences to his wife and family,” he added.

Iyambo was Namibia’s first Vice President from 2015 until his resignation in February 2018.

He was member of SWAPO, and was a member of the Cabinet of Namibia since independence in March 1990.