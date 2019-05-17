Maiden workshop focusing on marriage pencilled for weekend

Namibia Weddings and Wendy’s Creations will host the very first ‘I Do Workshop for couples exploring the idea of getting married as well as for those who are already engaged to get married in 2019 or 2020.

The event will take place on Saturday 18 May at the Safari Court and Hotel and some of the top wedding professionals are expected to share their expertise and experience with couples in attendance.

According to the organisers there will be a lot of prizes to be given away and in total Wedding Vendors are giving away prizes worth over N$60,000.

The organisers said the “I Do” Workshop is aimed at bringing together couples to learn from wedding experts about their experience and expertise, in order to assist them to save for, choose and

plan their dream wedding smoothly.

The workshop is designed for those who want to give their marriage the best possible start, whether they are exploring marriage for the first time or have been married before.