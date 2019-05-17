Cute kitties and poochies try their best with young visitors to find new homes

The Windhoek premises of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), was abuzz with activity over the previous weekend when about 150 moms and kids pitched up to play with the shelter’s pets.

SPCA General Manager, Hanna Rhodin, said that the SPCA Windhoek’s first Shelter Open Day was a community outreach to invite families over for a shelter tour and to play with puppies and kitties, and to give treats to the dogs. As part of the fun, the visiting kids had their faces painted or made their own drawings of their favourite pet while the moms enjoyed a cup of coffee and a slice of cake.

The SPCA staff and volunteers told the visitors about various programmes run by the SPCA complementing the more regular activities of providing shelter to lost and abandoned animals. The shelter doubles as an adoption centre, an educational centre and it operates an animal inspector department. Many of the shelter’s activities and programmes are driven by volunteers.

They also spoke about the nearly 3700 animals that were rescued in 2018 and the numerous challenges that arise when there are an average of 260 animals at the SPCA at any one time.

Rhodin said “The SPCA organized this event as a way to connect with members of the public and give an opportunity for those who are curious about animals but not necessarily ready or wanting to adopt or volunteer for a pet, to see what the SPCA is all about.”

Caption: Windhoek’s children had the opportunity to play with their favourite pets at a Shelter Open Day organised by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. (Photograph by Janke Fourie)